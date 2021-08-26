SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 0.7% Higher

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 16,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 54,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.