Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $5.75 to $3.75 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

SNGX stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Soligenix by 15.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Soligenix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

