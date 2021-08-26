Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 206.3% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,272,000 after buying an additional 108,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $58,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $938.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,166. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $887.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $945.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

