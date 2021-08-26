Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $374.13 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $375.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

