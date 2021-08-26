Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.95. 27,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,255. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.