Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,006 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $124.92 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.03 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25.

