Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 189,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,568,893. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

