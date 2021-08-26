SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,191,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,509,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,425.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. 1,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

