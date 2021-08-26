SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 372,328 shares.The stock last traded at $49.60 and had previously closed at $49.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,833.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 351,434 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,442,000 after purchasing an additional 386,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

