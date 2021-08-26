SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 492,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 52,794 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.34. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

