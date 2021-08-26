SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Cut by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,176.7% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

XBI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.50. 173,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

