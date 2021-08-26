Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,380 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LON:SXS traded up GBX 28.87 ($0.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,943.87 ($51.53). 257,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,525. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,497.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,989 ($52.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

