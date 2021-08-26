Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Raised to GBX 430 at Berenberg Bank

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON:SPT traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 296.88 ($3.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 264.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60). Insiders have bought 139 shares of company stock worth $37,308 over the last three months.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

