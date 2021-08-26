Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $52.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

SRC opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

