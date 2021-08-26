Splinterlands (SPS) Price Up 14.8% This Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00120126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00153027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,883.37 or 1.00072673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.48 or 0.01019177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.97 or 0.06604095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.