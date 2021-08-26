Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.84.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.23. The company had a trading volume of 83,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.79. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.