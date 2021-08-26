Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $152.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,968. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

