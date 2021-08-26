Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

