SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $38,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $627.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.36. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

