SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after buying an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

