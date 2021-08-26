SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFEB opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49.

