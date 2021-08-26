StarterCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StarterCoin has a market cap of $64,074.95 and $387.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

