State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Sells $828,140.40 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $828,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.38.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

STFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

