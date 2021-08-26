Stealth Tops One Day Volume of $212.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $212.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001036 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002159 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00038374 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00036295 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,627,993 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

