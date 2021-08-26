StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.