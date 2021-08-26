StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

