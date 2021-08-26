StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.
Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32.
About StealthGas
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.