Steem Dollars 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.48 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $7.75 or 0.00016369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $66.89 million and $16.48 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,631,672 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

