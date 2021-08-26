Stelco (TSE:STLC) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$50.61 and last traded at C$50.60, with a volume of 291128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$47.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on STLC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.32.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

