Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

NYSE SCM opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.