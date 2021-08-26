Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Gap Up to $6.76

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $7.09. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STXS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $469.40 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 305,835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 1,594.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 183,925 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 71.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

