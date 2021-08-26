Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.78 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post sales of $667.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.20 million and the lowest is $649.80 million. Stericycle reported sales of $636.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRCL. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,644. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 252.3% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,973,000 after buying an additional 95,048 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Stericycle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

