STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Cut by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,011. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $226.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

