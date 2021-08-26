Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,494 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.50. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several brokerages have commented on SF. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.