Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Call Options (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,824 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,845% compared to the typical daily volume of 248 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $3,060,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,326,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

