Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Rockley Photonics Call Options (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 549 call options.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE RKLY opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.08 million, a P/E ratio of 182.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

