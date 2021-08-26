Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Sells $192,483.39 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

