Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,339. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.41. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

