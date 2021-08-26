Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $372.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,603,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $375.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.