Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 274 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,237,656. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,208 shares of company stock worth $34,766,027. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

