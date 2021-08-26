Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 654 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $115.78. 202,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

