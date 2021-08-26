Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 45,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,151. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

