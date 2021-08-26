SUKU (SUKU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $47.53 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.15 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00098233 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.