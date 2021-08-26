Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Beam Therapeutics worth $33,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM opened at $102.01 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.55. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.