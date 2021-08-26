Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $31,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after buying an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in RPM International by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.22.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

