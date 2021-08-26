Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.19 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $34,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

