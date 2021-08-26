Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.45 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $37,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Crown by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Crown by 9.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

