Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 44,272 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,272 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Brown & Brown worth $39,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,062,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.