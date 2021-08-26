Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of The Western Union worth $36,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $7,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

