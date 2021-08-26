Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. MAI Capital Management grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after buying an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,993,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $622.34. 431,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.10. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.67 and a 52 week high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.