Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 440 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 1,023 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $496,155.00. Insiders sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $622.34. 431,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $560.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.67 and a 12 month high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

